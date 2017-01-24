Grants for home births cleared for final readings

The Knesset Labor, Welfare and Health Committee approved, Tuesday, the clearing for second and third reading of a bill by Member of Knesset Tamar Zandberg (Meretz), whereby the maternity grant from the National Insurance Institute will be given for all births, and not only for births taking place in hospitals or requiring hospitalization, as established under the current law.

Payment of the grant is dependent on a midwife or doctor signing an affidavit that the birth took place according to the instructions of the Health Ministry.