Livni: Israel has no policy regarding Gaza

Member of Knesset Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) said, Tuesday morning, that "The problem during [2014's] Protective Edge [counter-terror campaign in Gaza] was bigger than [Gaza terror] tunnels. Israel has no policy regarding Gaza and the army is desperate for one. This is the big failure."

Speaking at the Institute for National Security Studies, the former minister added, "Even today there are tunnels in Gaza - and the cabinet is not starting an operation. There's an underground solution I initiated. The problem is the lack of a comprehensive strategy." Her remarks came against the backdrop of newly-released transcripts about cabinet meetings before the operation and a state comptroller's report about the cabinet's functioning before and during the 2014 fighting.