09:30
  Tevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17

Will the Protective Edge report be publicized?

A sub-committee of the Knesset's Auditing Committee is scheduled to discuss whether to publish parts of the state comptroller's report referring to the diplomatic-security cabinet before the 2014 counter-terror operation in Gaza.

