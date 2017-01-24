A sub-committee of the Knesset's Auditing Committee is scheduled to discuss whether to publish parts of the state comptroller's report referring to the diplomatic-security cabinet before the 2014 counter-terror operation in Gaza.
09:30
Reported
News BriefsTevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17
Will the Protective Edge report be publicized?
