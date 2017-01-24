MK Perry: IDF unprepared for tunnel threat in 2014

Member of Knesset Yaakov Perry (Yesh Atid), who observed the diplomatic-security cabinet during the Protective Edge counter-terror operation in 2014, said on Tuesday, "The IDF did not arrive prepared for the tunnels." Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, the former head of the Shabak Israel Security Agency continued, "The claims we have heard from the prime minister during the recent period, that there were a lot of discussions about the tunnels before cabinet meetings during the Protective Edge period - have nothing to rely on, unfortunately. Therefore the conclusion is that the prime minister did not say the truth here."

Perry's comments came ahead of a Tuesday morning meeting of a Knesset State Control Committe subcommittee which is expected to approve publication of the state comptroller's report on the operation, which does not include Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's version of cabinet functioning before and during the 2014 Gaza fighting.