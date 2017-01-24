AG may ask PM to relinquish communications portfolio

The feeling is growing in the Justice Ministry that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit will try to get Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to name someone else communications minister or acting communications minister in response to a petition by Opposition Leader Yitzhak Herzog demanding such a move, according to Yediot Ahronot.

The demand has been prompted by two cases in which Netanyahu is being investigated. One revolves conversations with Yediot Ahronot publisher Noni Mozes of Yediot Ahronot and the other involves expensive gifts from Arnon Milchan, who has a stake in Channel 10 Television.