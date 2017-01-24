IsraelNationalNews.com
08:00
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17

Jerusalem-Beit Shemesh rail service resumes

Rail service resumed on the Jerusalem-Beit Shemesh portion of Israel Railways' Jerusalem-Herzliya route.

It was interrupted after an empty train ran into a car on the tracks near Bar Giora. There were no injuries in the collision.



