Rail service resumed on the Jerusalem-Beit Shemesh portion of Israel Railways' Jerusalem-Herzliya route.
It was interrupted after an empty train ran into a car on the tracks near Bar Giora. There were no injuries in the collision.
News BriefsTevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17
Jerusalem-Beit Shemesh rail service resumes
