Penalty phase of Azariya trial starts Tuesday morning

A Tuesday-morning hearing at military headquarters in Tel Aviv marks the start of the penalty phase in the trial of Elor Azariya, the soldier recently convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of a wounded terrorist in Hevron. Azariya's defense team is expected to announce its appeal of the conviction.

Sentencing is expected in about two weeks. Prosecutors are expected to demand 3-5 years in the brig. The Azariya family has rejected an offer of 18 months for a confession and expression of regret, coupled with no appeal.