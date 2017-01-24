A strike has been declared for Tuesday in the Druze sector to protest the government's intent to demolish four illegal houses in the lower Galilee town of Maghar.
The strike does not include the education system.
News BriefsTevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17
Protest strike in the Druze sector
