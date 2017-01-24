Report: Brussels bombers targeted Americans and Jews

The Islamic State (ISIS) suicide bombers who attacked the Brussels airport last year targeted passengers travelling to the United States and also Jewish people, several sources told AFP on Monday.

The Belgian-led investigation believes a check-in counter for an American carrier was one of the targets in the March 22, 2016 attacks, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

They also suspect that travelers to Israel may have been in the crosshairs, and that airport security camera footage shows one bomber apparently pursuing Hasidic Jews seconds before one of the blasts.