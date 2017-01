03:14 Reported News Briefs Tevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17 Tevet 26, 5777 , 24/01/17 Senate approves Mike Pompeo as CIA head The Senate on Monday approved Rep. Mike Pompeo (R-KS) to lead the CIA, The Hill reported. Senators voted 66-32 in favor of Pompeo, who was named President Donald Trump's nominee in November, with only 50 votes needed to clear him through the upper chamber. Read more



