Trump: We'll renegotiate NAFTA 'at the appropriate time'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters that he would renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement "at the appropriate time."
Trump's remarks were made at the start of a meeting at the White House with union leaders.
