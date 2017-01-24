Yechimovich eulogizes historian Ze'ev Tzachor

MK Shelly Yechimovich (Zionist Union) on Monday night eulogized historian Ze'ev Tzachor, who passed away at the age of 76.

"Ze’ev was my favorite professor when I was a student at Ben Gurion University. We came to be friends as only he knew how to be a friend of his students, without detachment and impartiality," she said.

"He was a curious, knowledgeable, idealistic, and fascinating lecturer. I learned a lot from him and we kept in close contact throughout the years. His untimely death is sad, both on a personal as well as a national level,” added Yechimovich.