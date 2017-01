23:29 Reported News Briefs Tevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17 Tevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17 'Coordinate every step with Trump' Rabbi Eliyahu Zini, Rosh Yeshiva of Ohr v'Yeshua in Haifa, welcomes the government change in the United States. "The government in Washington changed on Friday night, [the Sabbath we read] the Torah portion at the beginning of the book of Exodus, when we read that 'a new king arose over Egypt', and [we can make] new decisions [rather than the ones] we have been used to for eight years," he said in an interview with Arutz Sheva. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs