Foreign Ministry workers threaten strike

Employees of the Foreign Ministry are threatening to strike, starting on February 12th, if a wage agreement is not signed with the Treasury by then, according to Yediot Ahronot.

The workers held a meeting after a month passed since Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who also holds the Foreign Affairs portfolio, promised the signing of an agreement within 45 days to regulate payment to ministry employees abroad and erosion of the conditions of foreign service. The workers committee said that despite the intervention of Chairman Avi Nissenkorn of the Histadrut Labor Federation, the Finance Ministry is dragging its feet and there is no progress in negotiations.