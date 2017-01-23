Report: Comptroller rejected PM's version of Gaza op

State Comptroller Yoseph Shapira rejected the Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's version of the conduct of the cabinet during 2014's Protective Edge counter-terror operation in Gaza, according to a Monday-evening report by Channel 2 Television.

According to the report, the auditor's final document accepts precisely the claims of former minister Yair Lapid and Minister Naftali Bennett that the cabinet only approved decisions already made in other discussions. A subcommittee of the Knesset State Control Committee is expected to vote on Tuesday to approve public disclosure of the report.