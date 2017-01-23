Bill: Let prisoners to vote in local elections

The Knesset unanimously approved, Monday evening, the first reading of a bill by Members of Knesset Ilan Gilon (Meretz) and Aliza Lavie (Yesh Atid) to allow prisoners to vote in local elections.

After the vote, MK Lavie said, "There is no reason the right to vote in a general election should be different when it comes to local authorities. A prisoner pays his debt to society by virtue of the fact he is sitting in prison, but there is no place to deprive him of the right of a vote that might affect his own future or that of his family and relatives."