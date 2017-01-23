Report: Azariya family refused offer of 18 months

Attorneys for Elor Azariya have rejected a proposal by military prosecutors that the soldier confess to manslaughter and express regret over the shooting death of a wounded terrorist, according to Channel 10 Television. Under the plea bargain, Azariya would serve a year and a half in the brig with no credit for the time he has been detained until now, and he would not appeal the conviction.

Azariya's family agreed with the defense team. On Tuesday, the penalty phase of Azariya's trial is scheduled to start.