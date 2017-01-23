IsraelNationalNews.com
21:07
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17

Soldier lightly wounded by shrapnel at Mevo Shilo

A soldier suffered light shrapnel wounds to the leg Monday evening, when terrorists launched a device that included a burning tire and a gas cannister near Mevo Shilo in Samaria.

The soldier was treated at the scene.



