|
21:07
Reported
News BriefsTevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17
Soldier lightly wounded by shrapnel at Mevo Shilo
A soldier suffered light shrapnel wounds to the leg Monday evening, when terrorists launched a device that included a burning tire and a gas cannister near Mevo Shilo in Samaria.
The soldier was treated at the scene.
