The Knesset House Committee determined, Monday evening, that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will hold a question hour in the Knesset on Wednesday.
During the session, Netanyahu will answer questions submitted by Members of Knesset.
|
20:45
Reported
News BriefsTevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17
PM to hold question time in the Knesset on Wednesday
The Knesset House Committee determined, Monday evening, that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will hold a question hour in the Knesset on Wednesday.
During the session, Netanyahu will answer questions submitted by Members of Knesset.
Last Briefs