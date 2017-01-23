IsraelNationalNews.com
PM to hold question time in the Knesset on Wednesday

The Knesset House Committee determined, Monday evening, that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will hold a question hour in the Knesset on Wednesday.

During the session, Netanyahu will answer questions submitted by Members of Knesset.



