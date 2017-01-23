IsraelNationalNews.com
  Tevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17

Bus stoned near Efrat

Arabs threw rocks at a bus on Monday evening between the Judean Jewish community of Efrat and the nearby T-intersection.

No injuries were reported but damage was caused to the bus, which still managed to continue on its way.



