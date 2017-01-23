Arabs threw rocks at a bus on Monday evening between the Judean Jewish community of Efrat and the nearby T-intersection.
No injuries were reported but damage was caused to the bus, which still managed to continue on its way.
News BriefsTevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17
Bus stoned near Efrat
