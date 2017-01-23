Shark alert near Hadera power station

The Nature and Natural Parks Authority and the Sports Diving Authority issued a warning to divers on Monday not to go to dive with sharks near the Hadera power station. Video documenting many sharks in the shallow waters near the station has sparked considerable interest, but experts warn that diving there is dangerous for both divers and sharks which are a protected endangered species.

The sharks are attracted by the warmth of the water around the power station. While the local variety is not viewed as dangerous, there was an attack before the establishment of the state.