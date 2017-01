17:43 Reported News Briefs Tevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17 Tevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17 'Erez had a tremendous heart and was always giving' Read more



President Reuven Rivlin visits the family of the police officer killed in last week's ramming attack and says the nation looks up to the victim as a role model. ► ◄ Last Briefs