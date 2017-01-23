Knesset Speaker to host Greek and Cypriot counterparts

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein will host a trilateral meeting with Greek Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis and Cypriot House of Representatives President Demetris Syllouris on Thursday in the Knesset's Jerusalem Hall.

The three are scheduled to discuss regional cooperation (with and emphasis on ensuring accessibility to sources of water and water treatment), advancing the struggle against antisemitism and hate crimes, and expatriate communities and young people (with an emphasis on young members of parliament).