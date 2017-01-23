Report: Subcommittee majority to publish Gaza report

A majority has been achieved on a subcommittee of the Knesset State Control Committee for revealing the full State Comptroller's report on 2014's Protective Edge counter-terror operation in Gaza, according to Channel 2 Television.

The majority was achieved after Coalition Chairman David Bitan announced that he would vote for the resolution. The vote is scheduled for Tuesday. State Comptroller Yoseph Shapira submitted the portion dealing with the cabinet's role to the subcommittee on Sunday. Other portions are expected to be submitted later in the week.