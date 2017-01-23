IsraelNationalNews.com
  Tevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17

Escaped monkey caught after a week at Ramat Gan Safari

Conner, the crying capuchin monkey has been caught in a trap laid for him in the open African section of the Ramat Gan safari park.

The recapture came about a week after Conner escaped, prompting searches in the area.



