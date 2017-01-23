The Supreme Court has rejected a petition filed by the brother of a soldier killed in the 1973 Yom Kippur to open his grave.
The brother claimed that no evidence was produced to identify the brother and it was possible that the grave was empty.
Tevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17
High Court rejects suit to open Yom Kippur War grave
