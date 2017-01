15:53 Reported News Briefs Tevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17 Tevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17 Historian Ze'ev Tzachor passes away at 76 Historian Ze'ev Tzachor passed away on Monday at the age of 76. The former president of Sapir College near Sderot served as secretary to David Ben-Gurion in the late 1960s.



