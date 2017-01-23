15:37 Reported News Briefs Tevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17 Tevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17 Rivlin: Make Bedouin arrangements the top priority President Reuven Rivlin said, Monday, that arrangements for Bedouin "must be at the very top of the public agenda." Addressing their situation as part of the "weakness in Israeli solidarity, and the culture of division" in an address to the Institute of National Security Studies, Rivlin noted, "A plan of action for the Bedouin community has been on the Government’s table now for a long time. The Goldberg Report was published in 2008. The Prawer Plan, designed to implement the Goldberg Report with Begin’s amendments, was passed by the Knesset in 2013." Read more



