Three people were killed Monday afternoon in an accident involving a transport vehicle in the area of the Hananiah Junction of Highway 866, between the Galilee cities of Karmiel and Tzfat.
Seven others were injured.
15:21
News BriefsTevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17
3 killed in Galilee traffic accident
