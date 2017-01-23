IsraelNationalNews.com
15:21
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17

3 killed in Galilee traffic accident

Three people were killed Monday afternoon in an accident involving a transport vehicle in the area of the Hananiah Junction of Highway 866, between the Galilee cities of Karmiel and Tzfat.

Seven others were injured.



Last Briefs