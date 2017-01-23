IsraelNationalNews.com
3 arrested for hurling Molotov cocktails in Gush Etzion

IDF forces and Police arrested 3 Arabs suspected of throwing 3 Molotov cocktails at the community of Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion a week ago.

Their vehicle was also confiscated.

The arrested persons were brought in for investigation.



