IDF forces and Police arrested 3 Arabs suspected of throwing 3 Molotov cocktails at the community of Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion a week ago.
Their vehicle was also confiscated.
The arrested persons were brought in for investigation.
|
12:04
Reported
News BriefsTevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17
3 arrested for hurling Molotov cocktails in Gush Etzion
