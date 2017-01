11:45 Reported News Briefs Tevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17 Tevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17 Mordechai Vanunu indicted for legal violation The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court indicted Mordechai Vanunu for violating a legal injunction. Vanunu was indicted for meeting in an east Jerusalem hotel with two US citizens despite the order that he not be in contact of any sort with foreign citizens without prior approval.



