10:44 Reported News Briefs Tevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17 Tevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17 Accused of incitement over Amona ordered kept arrested The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court instructed to keep arrested until the end of proceedings against him Dor Oved from Mevasseret Tzion near Jerusalem who was accused of inciting to violence on Whatsapp against the eviction of Amona.



► ◄ Last Briefs