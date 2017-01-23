IsraelNationalNews.com
  Tevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17

J'lem man arrested for stealing necklaces from women

A 40-year-old resident of Jerusalem was arrested on suspicions that he stole necklaces off the necks of women.

In one instance, a woman fell and required medical assistance.

The man admitted to the suspicions against him.



