A 40-year-old resident of Jerusalem was arrested on suspicions that he stole necklaces off the necks of women.
In one instance, a woman fell and required medical assistance.
The man admitted to the suspicions against him.
|
10:00
Reported
News BriefsTevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17
J'lem man arrested for stealing necklaces from women
A 40-year-old resident of Jerusalem was arrested on suspicions that he stole necklaces off the necks of women.
In one instance, a woman fell and required medical assistance.
The man admitted to the suspicions against him.
Last Briefs