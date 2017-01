09:11 Reported News Briefs Tevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17 Tevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17 Haredi MK: Moving US Embassy is superfluous Read more



Finance Committee Head says Israel doesn't need world to agree Jerusalem is important, threatens to vote against Ma'ale Adumim annexation. ► ◄ Last Briefs