  Tevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17

Syrian rebels: We will only discuss ceasefire in talks

A spokesperson for the Syrian rebels said that only the matter of a ceasefire will be discussed during talks opening today in Kazakhstan with the Syrian government.

"We will not deal with political matters," he said.



