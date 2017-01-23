Syrian rebels: We will only discuss ceasefire in talks

A spokesperson for the Syrian rebels said that only the matter of a ceasefire will be discussed during talks opening today in Kazakhstan with the Syrian government.
"We will not deal with political matters," he said.
