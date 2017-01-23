IDF forces operating in Shechem in Samaria confiscated a rifle and weapons cartridges and arrested the suspect in whose possession they were found.
The suspect and items were transferred to security forces.
Tevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17
IDF force confiscates rifle and cartridges in Shechem
