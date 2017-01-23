IsraelNationalNews.com
IDF force confiscates rifle and cartridges in Shechem

IDF forces operating in Shechem in Samaria confiscated a rifle and weapons cartridges and arrested the suspect in whose possession they were found.

The suspect and items were transferred to security forces.



