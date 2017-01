07:27 Reported News Briefs Tevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17 Tevet 25, 5777 , 23/01/17 IDF arrests 13 terror suspects in Judea/Samaria The IDF last night arrested 13 suspected perpetrators of terror activity in Judea and Samaria. In addition, last night forces arrested 3 rock-throwers were arrested in Samaria. A few minutes before, one of the perpetrators had thrown a rock at a passing bus and had caused damage.



