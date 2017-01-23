PA asks Jordan to open channel to Trump

The PA requested that Jordan open the channel to direct talks with the new American administration, according to Kol Yisrael.

According to the report, the request came up during the meeting yesterday between PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas and King Abdullah of Jordan.

A Palestinian source said that, until now, a direct channel for talks between the PA and Trump had not been opened. In his words, if the American embassy is moved to Jerusalem, Trump takes himself out of the game and becomes part of the problem of, rather than solution in, the Middle East.