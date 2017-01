Popular singer Madonna, who on Saturday said at a rally in Washington that she has thought an “awful” lot about blowing up the White House now that President Donald Trump lives there, on Sunday claimed her remarks were a “metaphor”.

“I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context,” she wrote on Instagram of her profanity-filled rant at the Women's March on Washington.