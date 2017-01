Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said on Sunday that there is no chance of reaching a bilateral agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Speaking with former CIA chief David Petraeus, who was in Israel on a private visit, Liberman pointed out that attempts to reach a peace agreement with the PA have been ongoing for 24 years and have repeatedly failed. The only way to solve the Israel-PA conflict, he opined, is through a comprehensive regional agreement.