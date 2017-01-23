Amona residents: Government violated agreement

The leaders of the town of Amona in Samaria penned a letter to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Education Minister Nafatli Bennett Sunday, protesting the fact that the government did not abide by the agreement with the residents to provide alternate housing on the same hill in return for their pledge to be evacuated peacefully.

The residents wrote that they will initiate a new campaign against the impending demolition of their homes, which according to the agreement reached last month and which was approved by the Supreme Court must take place by February 8. They wrote that the only solution which would prevent the destruction of their homes would be to enact the Regulation Law to retroactively legalize the construction.