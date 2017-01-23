IsraelNationalNews.com
Trump: Peace can only be achieved through direct talks

President Donald Trump told Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday that peace with the Palestinian Authority can only be reached through direct negotiations, the White House said on Sunday night, in a statement released after the two leaders spoke by phone – their first conversation since Trump was sworn in on Friday.

The statement indicated that Trump and Netanyahu “discussed ways to advance and strengthen the U.S.-Israel special relationship, and security and stability in the Middle East.”



