Glick: Moving the embassy is a worthy gift

MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) welcomed on Sunday evening the announcement of the White House, according to which discussions on moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem have begun.

"A worthy gift on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the unification of the city. President Trump certainly has the potential to be called a modern day Cyrus," Glick wrote on Facebook.

"Jerusalem has been the capital of the Jewish people and of the Land of Israel for years and that is a fact. Those who do not recognize it are detached from reality. I am not surprised by President Trump’s announcement, because in all my meetings with senior administration officials in recent days they sounded determined. I call upon the entire world to follow and recognize reality,” he added.