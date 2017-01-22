Gafni: US embassy move unnecessary

Chairman Moshe Gafni of the Knesset Finance Committee made it clear Sunday evening that his United Torah Judaim party would vote against a law to have Israeli sovereignty over the Jerusalem suburb of Ma'aleh Adumim because of the conduct of Mayor Benny Kashriel. Interviewed by Kol Berama Radio, Gafni said that "Benny Kashriel suppresses the steps of haredim in Maaleh Adumim. I told the prime minister if they did not want us - the haredim - in Maaleh Adumim, we will not vote in favor of the annexation of Ma'ale Adumim. I'll convince the rest of my colleagues in United Torah Judaism to vote against annexation."

Gafni also attacked the White House announcement that discussions have begun on transferring the United States embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, explaining, "It is unnecessary, we do not need the agreement of the nations of the world that Jerusalem is important. To maintain the Sabbath in Jerusalem and the sanctity of the Temple Mount, that is more important."