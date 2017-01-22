22:26 Reported News Briefs Tevet 24, 5777 , 22/01/17 Tevet 24, 5777 , 22/01/17 Michal Ben-Naftali wins Sapir Prize Author Michal Ben-Naftali has won the Pais lottery's 2016 Sapir Prize for her book Hamoreh (The Teacher). Ben Naftali will receive 150 thousand shekels from the lottery and her book will be translated into a foreign language of her choice.



