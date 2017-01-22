Deputy Mayor: J'lem preparing ground for embassy move

Vice mayor Dov Kalmanovich of Jerusalem said, Sunday evening, "The Israeli government must support the Trump administration and back up its warm embrace which we are now receiving, and to issue an immediate announcement of support for the transfer of the [United States] embassy to Jerusalem."

Commenting on the announcement that the White House has began discussions on the matter, Kalmanovich continued, "We in the municipality want it, we are preparing the ground for it and will assist in whatever is needed." He concluded, "The time has come to avoid the fear that attacks us at every opportunity to prove that Jerusalem is our capital and even to strengthen and build it as we declare day and night."