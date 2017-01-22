Weapons-making equipment seized at Beitar Crossing

A lathe that was apparently used for making weapons was on a truck that was seized Sunday evening at the Beitar Crossing into Judea and Samaria. Another truck was seized with a cargo of used air conditioners and other electronic waste. Four lathes were intercepted at the Beitar Crossing in November.

The seizures were carried out by inspectors from the David Unit of the Defense Ministry's Civil Administration for Judea and Samaria. Since the unit's founding in 2015, its inspectors have seized 500 trucks trying to smuggle similar items into Judea and Samaria.