Trump advisor hints encouragement for Judea and Samaria

Chairman Yossi Dagan of the Samaria (Shomron) Regional Council has met with a number of advisors to United States President Donald Trump against the backdrop of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's announcement that Israel will wait on applying sovereignty to the eastern Jerusalem suburb of Maale Adumim. Foreign policy advisor George Papadopoulos gave Dagan wishes for a great 2017 to the residents of Judea and Samaria.

Papadopoulos also hinted at Trump's attitude toward the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, saying the White House was looking forward to start a new relationship with the state of Israel, including the historical part that isJudea and Samaria. Dagan said he was encouraged by what he heard.