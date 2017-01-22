Hanegbi: Coordinate with Trump or face another ambush

Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi called on sunday to coordinate the policies of the Israeli government in Judea and Samaria with the new Trump administration in the United States. Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, Hanegbi said, "if we want to serve the public interest in Israel, the proper thing is to have genuine dialogue with the US administration and design the way we are going together."

He said every step away from the path the new administration in Washington and the government in Israel will shape will be "political folly and I hope that such a step will not work." Hanegbi stressed, "The lesson from the Regulation Act [for Judea and Samaria] must be learned, " adding, "There is no doubt that it was ammunition playing into the hands of the Obama administration in its efforts to try to isolate Israel at the United Nations Security Council."