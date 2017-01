17:37 Reported News Briefs Tevet 24, 5777 , 22/01/17 Tevet 24, 5777 , 22/01/17 Abbas meets King Abdullah II in Jordan on peace talks Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas met Sunday in Jordan with King Abdullah II, according to Jordanian media reports cited by Walla!. The two met to discuss the efforts needed to revive the peace process, ahead of an Arab League meeting to be held in Amman in two months.



► ◄ Last Briefs